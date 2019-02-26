© Yaskawa Europe

Yaskawa acquires ZF Italian factory automation business unit

Yaskawa Europe GmbH, is acquiring the Factory Automation business unit of ZF Italia s.r.l. In Assago (Milan).

ZF Italia s.r.l., the Italian branch of the international ZF Friedrichshafen AG Group, and Yaskawa Europe, European have been strategically associated for 25 years in the areas of automation technology component sales in Italy. With this now concluded acquisition, YASKAWA is set to continue the collaboration in a new format and strengthen its presence on the Italian market. "By combining each of our characteristic strengths as manufacturers, we will be able to support our customers even better at implementing their automation projects and give them decisive competitive advantages”, says Manfred Stern, CEO of YASKAWA Europe GmbH and Executive Officer of the Japanese parent company, in a press release. “By integrating our product lines Drives, Motion and Controls and Robotics we can better exploit the potential of our overall portfolio for industrial automation and offer Italian customers improved support”, says Norbert Gauß, President Drives Motion Controls Division of YASKAWA Europe GmbH. “We are pleased to be preserving continuity and to be carrying on the successful quarter-century partnership with the same experienced team, simply under a new owner structure from now on”, adds Business Unit Manager Drives Motion Controls Division Marco Civinini, now at Yaskawa heading the team of almost 20 people together with Andrea Marchese.