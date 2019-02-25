© Cicor

Cicor invest in pull/shear tester for Radeberg facility

In January 2019, the Cicor site in Radeberg acquired a new pull and shear tester for mechanical testing of the strength of electronic packaging superstructures.

The "Condor Sigma" device from XYZTEC offers both manual and automated testing of assembled polymer printed circuit boards and ceramic substrates, as well as on package assemblies. These are mainly tests for daily quality monitoring of thin/thick wire bond connections and joint strengths of soldered and bonded components, the company says in an update. The core of the device is a multifunctional revolving measurement unit (RMU) in the form of a revolver head with which a maximum of six applications can be carried out in destructive and non-destructive mode. Currently, the RMU is equipped with two sensors of rotating hook tools for the determination of bonding and wire bond strengths in the thin and thick wire range as well as three sensors of different shear tools for the determination of shear strengths on components, balls and wedges. A sixth sensor position can still be occupied, if required with, for example, a tweezer for peel tests. The sensor accuracy is +-0.075%. The instrument meets industry standards as well as MIL-STD-883 and JEDEC standards. Various possibilities of statistical quality evaluation are implemented. With this flexible pull and shear tester, Cicor says it will be able to react sustainably to the demanding testing requirements, especially in medical technology, aerospace and defence technology.