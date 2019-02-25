© Ericsson Electronics Production | February 25, 2019
Ericsson to acquire Kathrein’s antenna and filters business
As antenna technology is growing in importance, Ericsson expands its Ericsson Radio System portfolio with new products and strengthens its antenna in-house competences and capabilities through the acquisition of Kathrein’s antenna and filters business.
The antenna domain is transforming into multiple frequencies and multiple technologies, while at the same time radios and antennas are being consolidated and even integrated to optimize the usage of site space and overall network performance. In addition, with more powerful 5G networks coming, this impacts antenna technology development further to provide the needed performance, capacity and coverage. Kathrein, with headquarters in Rosenheim, Germany, is a provider of antenna and filter technologies and is an existing Ericsson supplier. The antenna and filters business has a strong R&D organization with extensive experience in antenna design and research, coupled with a strong IPR portfolio. In addition to broadening Ericsson’s portfolio of antenna and filter products, the acquisition will bring vital competence for the evolution of advanced radio network products, the Swedish company says in a press release. “Strengthening our in-house antenna competence is another important step in our Networks portfolio strategy. The acquisition of Kathrein’s antenna and filters business will expand our capabilities and competences in the advanced active and passive antenna domain further. With the additional focus on the antenna and filter business led by Kathrein professionals, we will broaden our offering to further optimize site space, which is vital for the introduction of 5G,” says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, in the release. The acquisition will include Kathrein’s antenna and filter business for mobile networks and will add around 4'000 professionals in R&D, production, and sales based in more than 20 locations, including Germany, Romania, the U.S., Mexico and China. The acquisition is an asset deal where certain assets and liabilities are acquired by Ericsson at closing, which is expected in Q3 2019. It will be added as a separate unit in Business Area Networks and will be reported in Segment Networks, with a positive contribution to 2020 profitability targets. Preliminary and unaudited revenues from the acquired part of Kathrein were approximately EUR 270 million in 2018, excluding sales to Ericsson. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price undisclosed. The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions and approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.
Thales' continues with its recruitment drive Since 2016, Thales has hired 5'000 to 6'000 people a year. And in 2019, the company’s...
DRAM revenue took a turn for the worse in 4Q18 DRAM quotes have taken a turn for the worse in 4Q18, causing the total revenue in the DRAM...
Yaskawa acquires ZF Italian factory automation business unit Yaskawa Europe GmbH, is acquiring the Factory Automation business unit of ZF...
CIT GAP Funds bolster Virginia’s NOVI The small satellite market got a boost with the announcement of a CIT GAP Funds investment...
Pace Electronics gains Peter Parts Electronics Upstate New York-headquartered Pace Electronics has acquired regional...
Thales to sell its GP HSM business to Entrust Datacard Thales says it has signed a definitive agreement with Entrust Datacard, a provider of...
Cicor invest in pull/shear tester for Radeberg facility In January 2019, the Cicor site in Radeberg acquired a new pull and shear tester for mechanical...
Ericsson to acquire Kathrein’s antenna and filters business As antenna technology is growing in importance, Ericsson expands its Ericsson Radio...
NCAB's CEO: 'I am pleased that we have continued to expand' Swedish PCB supplier NCAB is reporting a positive end to its last quarter of the fiscal year...
Komax expands precense in North America - acquires Artos The Komax Group further expands its presence in North America with the acquisition of...
ABB wins $42 million order for train technologies from Indian Railways ABB has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than USD 42 million to...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.89...
Continental to develop driverless car technology from new Budapest office Germany technology company Continental has chosen Hungary to build its newest R&D centre...
Comtech recieves order from satellite antenna manufacturer Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its...
POET Technologies to launch design center in Ottawa POET Technologies has entered into an agreement with MillView Photonics Inc. to establish a...
ZKTeco expands into Georgia ZKTeco, a global manufacturer of RFID and biometric technology security solutions, is...
KLA completes acquisition of Orbotech KLA-Tencor Corporation says that the company has completed its acquisition of...
NCAB Group acquires Danish Multiprint Swedish PCB supplier NCAB Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of...
NAND flash giants suffer revenue loss of 16.8% in 4Q18 The rising economic uncertainties caused some server manufacturers to delay restocking or cancel orders, and compelled those upstream in the supply chain to make adjustments to their production lines, damaging their ability...
Neways passed €500 million in turnover in 2018 The Dutch EMS provider has presented record figures for the full fiscal year of 2018. Not only...
myFC & Krusell to develop a smartphone case with fuel cells myFC has decided to develop a smart smartphone case with fuel cells. The case will be the...
1,750 more jobs for Intel’s newest Oregon plant With Intel’s latest phase of its Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro confirmed by Intel recently, the...
HK Wentworth acquires UK distributor of HAKKO equipment HK Wentworth Group announces that it is acquiring Dancap Electronics, a UK...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news