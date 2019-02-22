© Hipa

Continental to develop driverless car technology from new Budapest office

Germany technology company Continental has chosen Hungary to build its newest R&D centre for the development of self-driving vehicles.

The new centre, which is a part of the groups advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) business branch, will be involved in the examination, development and testing of options for the analysis and improvement of AI-based deep machine learning.The new unit, which will employ 100 software and hardware experts, will take part in bringing forward Continental's self-driving technologies based on real-time software applications of critical safety. Continental started its business in Hungary back in 1991 and continued to expand in the country. With a total of 7 manufacturing units in 7 cities, all 5 divisions of the group are present in Hungary. The units in Makó, Nyíregyháza, Szeged and Veszprém are involved in manufacturing operations; in addition, the German giant has been using R&D capacities in Veszprém since 2003. The inauguration of the Budapest Deep Learning Competence Center represents a major milestone on Continental's road towards fully automated driving.