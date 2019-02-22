© Hipa Electronics Production | February 22, 2019
Continental to develop driverless car technology from new Budapest office
Germany technology company Continental has chosen Hungary to build its newest R&D centre for the development of self-driving vehicles.
The new centre, which is a part of the groups advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) business branch, will be involved in the examination, development and testing of options for the analysis and improvement of AI-based deep machine learning.The new unit, which will employ 100 software and hardware experts, will take part in bringing forward Continental's self-driving technologies based on real-time software applications of critical safety. Continental started its business in Hungary back in 1991 and continued to expand in the country. With a total of 7 manufacturing units in 7 cities, all 5 divisions of the group are present in Hungary. The units in Makó, Nyíregyháza, Szeged and Veszprém are involved in manufacturing operations; in addition, the German giant has been using R&D capacities in Veszprém since 2003. The inauguration of the Budapest Deep Learning Competence Center represents a major milestone on Continental's road towards fully automated driving.
NCAB's CEO: 'I am pleased that we have continued to expand' Swedish PCB supplier NCAB is reporting a positive end to its last quarter of the fiscal year...
Komax expands precense in North America - acquires Artos The Komax Group further expands its presence in North America with the acquisition of...
ABB wins $42 million order for train technologies from Indian Railways ABB has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than USD 42 million to...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.89...
Continental to develop driverless car technology from new Budapest office Germany technology company Continental has chosen Hungary to build its newest R&D centre...
Comtech recieves order from satellite antenna manufacturer Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its...
POET Technologies to launch design center in Ottawa POET Technologies has entered into an agreement with MillView Photonics Inc. to establish a...
ZKTeco expands into Georgia ZKTeco, a global manufacturer of RFID and biometric technology security solutions, is...
KLA completes acquisition of Orbotech KLA-Tencor Corporation says that the company has completed its acquisition of...
NCAB Group acquires Danish Multiprint Swedish PCB supplier NCAB Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of...
NAND flash giants suffer revenue loss of 16.8% in 4Q18 The rising economic uncertainties caused some server manufacturers to delay restocking or cancel orders, and compelled those upstream in the supply chain to make adjustments to their production lines, damaging their ability...
Neways passed €500 million in turnover in 2018 The Dutch EMS provider has presented record figures for the full fiscal year of 2018. Not only...
myFC & Krusell to develop a smartphone case with fuel cells myFC has decided to develop a smart smartphone case with fuel cells. The case will be the...
1,750 more jobs for Intel’s newest Oregon plant With Intel’s latest phase of its Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro confirmed by Intel recently, the...
HK Wentworth acquires UK distributor of HAKKO equipment HK Wentworth Group announces that it is acquiring Dancap Electronics, a UK...
SK Innovation partners with US company to develop lithium metal... PolyPlus Battery Company, a privately-held company focused on the development of...
Contract prices of DRAM products projected to prop by 15% QoQ in 2Q19 The ongoing oversupply will result in significant price declines for DRAM products during 1H19...
ST Engineering & DSO form JV for new space technologies The electronics arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)...
Dorigo Breaks Ground on new manufacturing facility Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems has officially broken ground on its new...
Nortech Systems names Jay D. Miller president and CEO Nortech Systems has named Jay D. Miller as president and chief executive officer, effective...
Honda to close shop in Swindon - 3'500 jobs at risk Honda has announced that it will restructure its global manufacturing network. This...
GN Audio picks up Altia Systems, expands UC solutions In a move designed to integrate GN Audio’s intelligent audio systems with digital video...
Wood cellulose as eco-friendly electronics manufacturing option Simon Fraser University Professor Woo Soo Kim, along with a research team from Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, have reached a breakthrough in the development of an eco-friendly, 3D...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news