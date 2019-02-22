© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 22, 2019
Comtech recieves order from satellite antenna manufacturer
Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of the Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a USD 1.7 million RF equipment order from an unnamed satellite antenna manufacturer.
The satellite antenna manufacturer, which provides full motion antenna solutions for marine and other mobility applications, will continue to team Comtech EF Data products with its innovative, full-motion antenna products to provide its marine customers with unparalleled performance and reliability. The order specified two models of Comtech EF Data's field-proven, robust and efficient LPOD Block Up Converters (BUCs); the 250 Watt C-Band model and the 125 Watt Ku-Band model. The LPOD BUCs will provide the antenna manufacturer’s clients with the ability to deliver the highest possible speeds with the utmost reliability in the most demanding marine environments, such as cruise, oil & gas and merchant shipping. The LPOD BUC product line provides advanced monitor and control features that enable real-time access to critical performance, and status information to ensure that system operators can manage and optimize networks to the highest possible standards. “The antenna manufacturer selected our LPOD BUCs based on our proven track record of delivering cost effective, efficient and highly robust products capable of performing in the most demanding marine environments,” says Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
NCAB's CEO: 'I am pleased that we have continued to expand' Swedish PCB supplier NCAB is reporting a positive end to its last quarter of the fiscal year...
Komax expands precense in North America - acquires Artos The Komax Group further expands its presence in North America with the acquisition of...
ABB wins $42 million order for train technologies from Indian Railways ABB has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than USD 42 million to...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.89...
Continental to develop driverless car technology from new Budapest office Germany technology company Continental has chosen Hungary to build its newest R&D centre...
Comtech recieves order from satellite antenna manufacturer Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its...
POET Technologies to launch design center in Ottawa POET Technologies has entered into an agreement with MillView Photonics Inc. to establish a...
ZKTeco expands into Georgia ZKTeco, a global manufacturer of RFID and biometric technology security solutions, is...
KLA completes acquisition of Orbotech KLA-Tencor Corporation says that the company has completed its acquisition of...
NCAB Group acquires Danish Multiprint Swedish PCB supplier NCAB Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of...
NAND flash giants suffer revenue loss of 16.8% in 4Q18 The rising economic uncertainties caused some server manufacturers to delay restocking or cancel orders, and compelled those upstream in the supply chain to make adjustments to their production lines, damaging their ability...
Neways passed €500 million in turnover in 2018 The Dutch EMS provider has presented record figures for the full fiscal year of 2018. Not only...
myFC & Krusell to develop a smartphone case with fuel cells myFC has decided to develop a smart smartphone case with fuel cells. The case will be the...
1,750 more jobs for Intel’s newest Oregon plant With Intel’s latest phase of its Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro confirmed by Intel recently, the...
HK Wentworth acquires UK distributor of HAKKO equipment HK Wentworth Group announces that it is acquiring Dancap Electronics, a UK...
SK Innovation partners with US company to develop lithium metal... PolyPlus Battery Company, a privately-held company focused on the development of...
Contract prices of DRAM products projected to prop by 15% QoQ in 2Q19 The ongoing oversupply will result in significant price declines for DRAM products during 1H19...
ST Engineering & DSO form JV for new space technologies The electronics arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)...
Dorigo Breaks Ground on new manufacturing facility Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems has officially broken ground on its new...
Nortech Systems names Jay D. Miller president and CEO Nortech Systems has named Jay D. Miller as president and chief executive officer, effective...
Honda to close shop in Swindon - 3'500 jobs at risk Honda has announced that it will restructure its global manufacturing network. This...
GN Audio picks up Altia Systems, expands UC solutions In a move designed to integrate GN Audio’s intelligent audio systems with digital video...
Wood cellulose as eco-friendly electronics manufacturing option Simon Fraser University Professor Woo Soo Kim, along with a research team from Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, have reached a breakthrough in the development of an eco-friendly, 3D...
Most ReadLoad more news