POET Technologies to launch design center in Ottawa

POET Technologies has entered into an agreement with MillView Photonics Inc. to establish a collaborative design center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

POET, headquartered in Toronto, designs, develops, and manufactures optoelectronic devices, including light sources, passive wave guides, and photonic integrated circuits for the data- and tele-communication markets, Ottawa-based MillView serves clients in photonics research, simulation, design and process development. The company was established two years ago by Dr. Trevor J. Hall, Professor in the School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and Founding Director of the Centre for Research in Photonics at the University of Ottawa. Dr. Hall’s team includes Peng Liu, senior passive component designer, Mihail Dumitrescu, senior active component designer, and other doctoral and postdoctoral graduate engineers. According to a media release, “The agreement between the two companies brings together in one lab the MillView team, including Dr. Hall, additional staff from MillView, and three PhD-level photonics engineers from POET. The team is also supported by POET’s senior vice president, Dr. William Ring, and additional POET design engineering resources. POET’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Suresh Venkatesan said, “POET’s partnership with MillView rapidly expands our effort with experienced photonics engineering talent and substantial simulation and design capacity. In line with our stated strategy, we have assembled a team in one place dedicated to one goalꟷthe design and development of waveguides and filters for our Optical Interposer platform. In addition, this places POET squarely in both a region and University where photonics design and development are vibrant and pervasive. The number of companies engaged in the photonics industry and the quality of the engineering talent available is extraordinary. We are very appreciative for the reception that Dr. Hall has extended to POET that allows us to function as one team.”