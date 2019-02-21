© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 21, 2019
KLA completes acquisition of Orbotech
KLA-Tencor Corporation says that the company has completed its acquisition of Orbotech Ltd.
"We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Orbotech," says Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA, press release. "This new combination extends KLA's market reach within the electronics value chain, opens new high-growth markets for the company, and brings complementary technologies, products and services to our portfolio." Under the terms of the agreement, Orbotech shareholders received USD 38.86 per share in cash, and 0.25 of a share of KLA common stock in exchange for each ordinary share of Orbotech, for a total consideration of USD 65.93 per share, based on the USD 108.26 closing sale price of KLA common stock. "We welcome the talent and experience that Orbotech employees bring to the KLA team. Working together, we will continue to grow and invest in our future as we drive innovation and results, and meet the changing needs of our customers and the marketplace," Wallace continues.
NCAB Group acquires Danish Multiprint Swedish PCB supplier NCAB Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of...
NAND flash giants suffer revenue loss of 16.8% in 4Q18 The rising economic uncertainties caused some server manufacturers to delay restocking or cancel orders, and compelled those upstream in the supply chain to make adjustments to their production lines, damaging their ability...
Neways passed €500 million in turnover in 2018 The Dutch EMS provider has presented record figures for the full fiscal year of 2018. Not only...
myFC & Krusell to develop a smartphone case with fuel cells myFC has decided to develop a smart smartphone case with fuel cells. The case will be the...
1,750 more jobs for Intel’s newest Oregon plant With Intel’s latest phase of its Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro confirmed by Intel recently, the...
HK Wentworth acquires UK distributor of HAKKO equipment HK Wentworth Group announces that it is acquiring Dancap Electronics, a UK...
SK Innovation partners with US company to develop lithium metal... PolyPlus Battery Company, a privately-held company focused on the development of...
Contract prices of DRAM products projected to prop by 15% QoQ in 2Q19 The ongoing oversupply will result in significant price declines for DRAM products during 1H19...
ST Engineering & DSO form JV for new space technologies The electronics arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)...
Dorigo Breaks Ground on new manufacturing facility Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems has officially broken ground on its new...
Nortech Systems names Jay D. Miller president and CEO Nortech Systems has named Jay D. Miller as president and chief executive officer, effective...
Honda to close shop in Swindon - 3'500 jobs at risk Honda has announced that it will restructure its global manufacturing network. This...
GN Audio picks up Altia Systems, expands UC solutions In a move designed to integrate GN Audio’s intelligent audio systems with digital video...
Wood cellulose as eco-friendly electronics manufacturing option Simon Fraser University Professor Woo Soo Kim, along with a research team from Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, have reached a breakthrough in the development of an eco-friendly, 3D...
VDMA: Robotics and Automation expects further growth in 2019 In 2018, the German robotics and automation sector reached the 15 billion euro mark for...
Rimac is planning a new factory - appoints new COO Rimac Automobili has been expanding fast, doubling in size for several years. The company...
Passives drive the German component distribution market German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) experienced solid growth in 2018. The order situation is slightly weakening. Slow return to normality for passive components.
Electric motor company partners with automotive manufacturer Electric motor company, YASA, says it has signed a long-term joint innovation agreement with...
Electric truck startup announces $700M investment round Rivian has announced an equity investment round of USD 700 million led by Amazon. The...
Kitron completes its acquisition of API's EMS business EMS provider Kitron announces has completed the acquisition of the EMS division of API...
Shell to acquire german battery manufacturer sonnen Shell Overseas Investment B.V. has agreed to acquire 100% of sonnen, a manufacturer of...
Engaged & happy employees - clear drivers of growth & health for Season Group EMS provider Season Group, is flagging a major change in its organisation, both operational and somewhat philosophical. Randy Ziegenhagel, previously VP Business Development, is moving to the new position of Global Culture Officer and...
