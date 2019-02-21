© NCAB

NCAB Group acquires Danish Multiprint

Swedish PCB supplier NCAB Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Multiprint A/S in Denmark.

The Danish PCB supplier recorded a turnover of just above SEK 60 million (EUR 5.65 million) in 2018. The transaction will be EPS accretive to NCAB in 2019. The actual takeover is planned to take place on March 3, 2019, a press release reads. “We are extremely happy to join forces with Multiprint, says Hans Ståhl, CEO of NCAB group, in the release. "The combined NCAB Denmark and Multiprint will create a clear number one PCB supplier in Denmark with increased ability to offer our customers superior service. This also gives a valuable add-on to our Nordic segment and more volumes to our factories in China. We have the same business model, the same customer driven organization and perhaps most importantly, we have the same way of thinking regarding quality, the foundation of all PCB production.”