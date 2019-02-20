© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

1,750 more jobs for Intel’s newest Oregon plant

With Intel’s latest phase of its Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro confirmed by Intel recently, the company’s total workforce in the state stands to increase by about 9% and bring the total number of Intel-based jobs in the state to approximately 22,000.

While Intel has declined requests for details, including the cost of the project, media reports following a local public records request for city permits pulled by Intel indicate that Mod3, as this third-phase is called, will come in at 1.5 million square feet. This increases the existing two-phase facility, known collectively as D1X, by 60%, or slightly less than 4 million square feet. Additional known information includes plans for a six-story, 1 million square foot support structure with utility services and 2,200 parking spaces. In a media report, Christian Dieseldorff, principal analyst for the global EMS-supply chain association SEMI, speculated that while a fab of this physical size, including construction and equipment, might cost between USD 4-5 million, it would still come in smaller than contemporary high-volume production facilities, making it well suited for research and pilot lines. This would align with Intel’s practice of developing new manufacturing processes in Oregon and then exporting the expertise to fabs elsewhere in the world. While Intel has not released a projected operations start-up date for Mod3, the permits suggest the company may be shooting for the end of 2021.