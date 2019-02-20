© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Contract prices of DRAM products projected to prop by 15% QoQ in 2Q19

The ongoing oversupply will result in significant price declines for DRAM products during 1H19. Demand remains weak in 1Q19 due to the off-season and the high inventory level that was carried over from the previous quarter, says DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.