Nortech Systems names Jay D. Miller president and CEO

Nortech Systems has named Jay D. Miller as president and chief executive officer, effective February 27. He has been serving as interim president since January 1 and has been an independent director of the company since May 2018.

“We are pleased that Jay will guide Nortech Systems into the future because he brings the vision, leadership and experience necessary for us to achieve our next chapter of growth,” says David Kunin, chairman of Nortech’s board of directors, in a press release. Kunin cited Miller’s marketing credentials and robust understanding of the medical imaging and medical device markets, including both emerging and established technology platforms supported by Nortech. The medical market has posted strong growth for Nortech the past few years, fueled in part by the company’s expanding engineering capabilities. “Nortech aspires to be the most innovative and nimble engineering and manufacturing services company in the Upper Midwest, while taking great care of our employees, customers and vendor partners.” Miller says, in the release. “Nortech’s greatest strength will always be our skilled and dedicated employees, and I’m looking forward to working even more closely with this very talented team.” In recent years, Nortech’s strategic investments in the U.S., Mexico and China have diversified the company’s capabilities and improved efficiencies to enhance profitability and support future growth. For example, the Nortech medical device product development group, which helps clients accelerate the commercialization process from ideation through manufacturing, recently relocated to Nortech’s headquarters in Maple Grove, Minnesota. “I believe in our growth strategy – including leveraging these investments – as the best path to enhancing shareholder value, which remains a top priority of our entire management team,” Miller added. Previously Miller held CEO positions with IMRIS, Inc., Zonare, Inc. and Vital Images, Inc., in the medical imaging industry. Earlier in his career Miller worked for the medical divisions of both Siemens and GE.