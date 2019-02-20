© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

GN Audio picks up Altia Systems, expands UC solutions

In a move designed to integrate GN Audio’s intelligent audio systems with digital video capability, the company is acquiring Altia Systems Inc.

Once complete, the combined audio and video communications systems will allow GN Audio to further support multi-company collaboration and meeting productivity, especially within the unified communications market. According to a media release, the total purchase consideration comprises up to USD 125 million on a debt and cash-free basis. Approximately USD 12 million links to retention agreements to be exercised by GN Audio during 2019 – 2021. Silicon Valley-based Altia Systems, a venture-backed company with Intel Capital as a leading investor, is a developer of premium video communications solutions featuring digital multi-camera array technology. The products from Altia Systems are currently marketed under the brand PanaCast. Dave Flanagan, Intel Corporation VP and senior managing director of Intel Capital said, “Intel invested in Altia Systems to bring an industry leading immersive, panoramic-4K camera experience to business video collaboration. Over the past few years, Altia Systems has collaborated with Intel to use AI and to deliver more intelligent conference rooms and business meetings. This helps customers make better decisions, automate workflows and improve business efficiency. We are excited to work with GN to further scale this technology on a global basis.” GN Audio, a 150-year old company, is no stranger to the unified communications market, with products like Jabra Evolve line of headphones, ReSound, Beltone, Interton, and BlueParrott. According to the company’s website, GN Audio was founded in 1869 as Great Northern Telegraph Company by Danish industrial mogul C.F. Tietgen.