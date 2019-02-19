© Rimac Automobili Electronics Production | February 19, 2019
Rimac is planning a new factory - appoints new COO
Rimac Automobili has been expanding fast, doubling in size for several years. The company has established itself as an R&D and technology partner for some of the biggest players in the industry and become a real name among high-performance vehicle technologies.
Now, the next next challenge for the electric car company is to move from a low-volume manufacturer of complex high-end electrification components, to a serious Tier-1 supplier for the automotive industry. "We are planning to build a new factory, as a part of our future Campus and establish several production lines for high-volume production of batteries, powertrain systems and many other components. Additionally, we are ramping-up for the C_Two hypercar production which is extremely vertically integrated with many components being produced on-site," the company writes in a press release. To master this challenge on an operational level, Rimac has appointed Tim Richardson as its new Chief Operating Officer – a role that will be extremely important for the planned transition. Tim joins Rimac from BorgWarner, where he was responsible for their Transmission Systems Business in Europe as Vice President and General Manager, leading initiatives to renew the product portfolio and improve profitability. “Rimac’s pace of growth brings many challenges. Tim is a successful automotive executive with 20 years of experience leading large operational organizations and developing manufacturing capabilities. He is joining us at a crucial point, when among other efforts, we are working hard to structure the company.” says Mate Rimac, founder and CEO, in the release. “We are confident that Tim’s previous experience has prepared him to tackle the challenges here and that he will be an excellent addition to the Rimac team.” “Super impressed by the energy and willingness of the team to succeed, as well of course marvelling at the technology. Motivated to join the Rimac team at such an exciting period as the company strives to develop our manufacturing capabilities to be able to produce larger volumes with more and more technical requirements,” Richardson adds.
Wood cellulose as eco-friendly electronics manufacturing option Simon Fraser University Professor Woo Soo Kim, along with a research team from Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, have reached a breakthrough in the development of an eco-friendly, 3D...
VDMA: Robotics and Automation expects further growth in 2019 In 2018, the German robotics and automation sector reached the 15 billion euro mark for...
Rimac is planning a new factory - appoints new COO Rimac Automobili has been expanding fast, doubling in size for several years. The company...
Passives drive the German component distribution market German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) experienced solid growth in 2018. The order situation is slightly weakening. Slow return to normality for passive components.
Electric motor company partners with automotive manufacturer Electric motor company, YASA, says it has signed a long-term joint innovation agreement with...
Electric truck startup announces $700M investment round Rivian has announced an equity investment round of USD 700 million led by Amazon. The...
Kitron completes its acquisition of API's EMS business EMS provider Kitron announces has completed the acquisition of the EMS division of API...
Shell to acquire german battery manufacturer sonnen Shell Overseas Investment B.V. has agreed to acquire 100% of sonnen, a manufacturer of...
Engaged & happy employees - clear drivers of growth & health for Season Group EMS provider Season Group, is flagging a major change in its organisation, both operational and somewhat philosophical. Randy Ziegenhagel, previously VP Business Development, is moving to the new position of Global Culture Officer and...
BB Electronics expands into Eastern Europe via acquisition Danish EMS provider BB Electronics has acquired Czech company Wendell Electronics.
UK manufacturer doubles work space in head office acquisition Yorkshire-based Contract Production Ltd has acquired its current head office and production facilities in Pickering, expanding into a third adjoining unit as part of its expansion programme.
Aquantia and Sumitomo Electric to deliver multi-gig Ethernet connectivity to... Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., based in Japan, and Silicon Valley’s Aquantia Corp. have...
Lockheed Martin opens Florida R&D center, adds jobs Lockheed Martin has completed construction on its USD 50 million, 255,000 square foot...
UAT picks Veeco to bolster fan-out wafer-level packaging portfolio Unisem Advanced Technologies Sdn Bhd (UAT) has purchased Veeco’s single-wafer solvent...
ESI gets Asia order for FPC laser via drilling system Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), a division of MKS Instruments Inc. and provider of laser-based...
DMASS: 'the highest distribution sales ever reported in Europe' DMASS reports 14.2% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q4/CY18. Smaller countries and Eastern Europe benefit over-proportionally. MOS Micro and Optoelectronics below average, says DMASS.
Merger between Widex and Sivantos receives final clearance The European Commission has approved the merger between Sivantos (owned by EQT funds)...
Finmasi Group acquires German PCB manufacturer On the 21st of January 2019 Finmasi Group bought 100% of the capital stock of EPN Electroprint GmbH, located in Neustadt in Thuringia region in Germany.
NCAB expands to Malaysia NCAB Group starts the first quarter of 2019 by establishing operations in Malaysia. The...
Series A funding fuels May Mobility’s momentum Millennium New Horizons and Cyrus Capital Partners have joined May Mobility’s...
ZAF Energy Systems Lands Strategic Investment from Wirtz... Wirtz Manufacturing has made a strategic investment in battery developer ZAF Energy Systems...
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news