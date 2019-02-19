© Rimac Automobili

Rimac is planning a new factory - appoints new COO

Rimac Automobili has been expanding fast, doubling in size for several years. The company has established itself as an R&D and technology partner for some of the biggest players in the industry and become a real name among high-performance vehicle technologies.

Now, the next next challenge for the electric car company is to move from a low-volume manufacturer of complex high-end electrification components, to a serious Tier-1 supplier for the automotive industry. "We are planning to build a new factory, as a part of our future Campus and establish several production lines for high-volume production of batteries, powertrain systems and many other components. Additionally, we are ramping-up for the C_Two hypercar production which is extremely vertically integrated with many components being produced on-site," the company writes in a press release. To master this challenge on an operational level, Rimac has appointed Tim Richardson as its new Chief Operating Officer – a role that will be extremely important for the planned transition. Tim joins Rimac from BorgWarner, where he was responsible for their Transmission Systems Business in Europe as Vice President and General Manager, leading initiatives to renew the product portfolio and improve profitability. “Rimac’s pace of growth brings many challenges. Tim is a successful automotive executive with 20 years of experience leading large operational organizations and developing manufacturing capabilities. He is joining us at a crucial point, when among other efforts, we are working hard to structure the company.” says Mate Rimac, founder and CEO, in the release. “We are confident that Tim’s previous experience has prepared him to tackle the challenges here and that he will be an excellent addition to the Rimac team.” “Super impressed by the energy and willingness of the team to succeed, as well of course marvelling at the technology. Motivated to join the Rimac team at such an exciting period as the company strives to develop our manufacturing capabilities to be able to produce larger volumes with more and more technical requirements,” Richardson adds.