Electric motor company partners with automotive manufacturer

Electric motor company, YASA, says it has signed a long-term joint innovation agreement with a n unnamed global automotive OEM. The partnership will focus on developing custom electric motor and controller solutions for the OEM’s high-performance hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

Under the agreement, YASA and the OEM will work together to leverage YASA’s technology to improve vehicle performance whilst reducing vehicle weight. This news follows YASA’s announcement last year of a new 100'000 unit capacity series production facility in Oxford, UK. In addition to automotive, YASA are also addressing the burgeoning electric aerospace market. Last month, the Company announced partnering with Rolls-Royce to provide the electric motors to power the world’s fastest electric airplane, scheduled for launch in 2020. “This agreement brings together one of the world’s best-known automotive manufacturers with YASA, the world’s leading supplier of axial-flux electric motors and controllers. Our companies both share the same passion for innovation and the same unwavering commitment to excellence. Through this long-term collaboration, we are developing custom electric motor and controller solutions that will power unsurpassed driving experiences and set the bar for high-performance hybrid and pure electric vehicles,” says YASA’s CEO, Chris Harris, in a press release.