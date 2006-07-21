LG-Philips to receive state aid<br>to setting up Polish plant

According to Yahoo the European Commission is set to back Polish plans to grant at least 220 million euros ($276 million) in state aid to a venture involving flat-screen maker LG.Philips.

LG-Philips is establishing a flat-screen plant in the southwestern municipality of Kobierzyce, which is a special economic zone and therefore the company has been granted the money.



"The Commission is expected to approve state aid for the Kobierzyce electronics complex," a Commission official said.