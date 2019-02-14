© alterfalter dreamstime.com

UAT picks Veeco to bolster fan-out wafer-level packaging portfolio

Unisem Advanced Technologies Sdn Bhd (UAT) has purchased Veeco’s single-wafer solvent wet process tool, WaferStorm, and its AP300 lithography system to support the growth of UAT’s outsourced assembly and test business.

The company will leverage these tools for services including gold, electroplated solder and electroplated copper pillar bumping as it expands fab capacity from 8-inch to 12-inch platforms necessary for progressive fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) applications. Advanced techniques like FOWLP and 3D integration currently comprise less than 10% of the market but are predicted to grow at over 15% CAGR in the next few years. According to TechSearch, the demand for wafers incorporating FOWLP will grow from 1 million wafers per year in 2018 to more than 6 million wafers per year in 2021. Scott Kroeger, vice president and general manager of Veeco’s Precision Surface Processing business unit said, “It’s increasingly evident that advanced packaging is an enabler to better performance in high-potential, high-growth applications such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles. As packaging designs like FOWLP gain momentum, customers require better process control, advanced resist removal technologies for smaller dimensions and low chemical consumption to competitively scale these devices.” WaferStorm is a solvent-based, single-wafer wet process platform that deploys Veeco’s ImmJET technology, which delivers repeatable performance at lower cost of ownership than conventional batch or spray-only approaches. WaferStorm offers solutions for metal lift-off, photoresist strip, dry film resist strip, via cleans, flux removal and other advanced processes. Unisem is a global provider of semiconductor assembly and test services headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with factory locations in Malaysia, China, and Indonesia. The company employs 7,700 people worldwide.