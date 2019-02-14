© ESI

ESI gets Asia order for FPC laser via drilling system

Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), a division of MKS Instruments Inc. and provider of laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, received an order for its recently-released CapStone laser drilling system for processing flexible printed circuits (FPC).

The CapStone system is optimized to process the FPCs widely used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones and other handheld devices. CapStone’s new laser technology and control capabilities perform at twice the throughput of the previous-generation model, and with equivalent accuracy and precision in critical parameters such as via diameter and placement. The order follows an extensive on-site system evaluation at Compeq Manufacturing, Huizhou, China, Similar evaluations are underway at other major manufacturers where systems have already been qualified for production. “Our testing and evaluation process for CapStone has been rigorous and extensive,” said Cathay Wu, director of purchasing, Material Division, Compeq. “We have processed thousands of panels over the last few months with the CapStone system. We evaluated the system on a wide range of applications and material stacks, as well as numerous via types and sizes—in both panel and roll-to-roll processes—and achieved excellent yield. CapStone showed significant increases in throughput and savings in cost-per-panel and has met or exceeded our expectations.” ESI is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with global operations from the Pacific Northwest to the Pacific Rim.