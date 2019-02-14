© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | February 14, 2019
Finmasi Group acquires German PCB manufacturer
On the 21st of January 2019 Finmasi Group bought 100% of the capital stock of EPN Electroprint GmbH, located in Neustadt in Thuringia region in Germany.
EPN Electroprint GmbH has been operating since 1988 and employs more than 70 employees. In 2018 the company recorded a turnover of about EUR 6 million. The German company is now part of the PCB Division of Finmasi Group, which already consists of two PCB manufacturing companies, Cistelaier S.p.A., with two manufacturing plants in Italy (Modena and Genoa) and Techci Rhône-Alpes S.A. with one plant in France (Saint-Genix-sur-Guiers). Moving forward the PCB Division of Finmasi Group will consist of three companies and a number of Sales & Service offices all around Europe and can boast a total turnover of more than EUR 50 million, more than 300 employees and 4 manufacturing plants.
ESI gets Asia order for FPC laser via drilling system Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), a division of MKS Instruments Inc. and provider of laser-based...
DMASS: 'the highest distribution sales ever reported in Europe' DMASS reports 14.2% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q4/CY18. Smaller countries and Eastern Europe benefit over-proportionally. MOS Micro and Optoelectronics below average, says DMASS.
Merger between Widex and Sivantos receives final clearance The European Commission has approved the merger between Sivantos (owned by EQT funds)...
Finmasi Group acquires German PCB manufacturer On the 21st of January 2019 Finmasi Group bought 100% of the capital stock of EPN Electroprint GmbH, located in Neustadt in Thuringia region in Germany.
NCAB expands to Malaysia NCAB Group starts the first quarter of 2019 by establishing operations in Malaysia. The...
Series A funding fuels May Mobility’s momentum Millennium New Horizons and Cyrus Capital Partners have joined May Mobility’s...
ZAF Energy Systems Lands Strategic Investment from Wirtz... Wirtz Manufacturing has made a strategic investment in battery developer ZAF Energy Systems...
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY...
Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara...
Most ReadLoad more news