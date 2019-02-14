© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Finmasi Group acquires German PCB manufacturer

On the 21st of January 2019 Finmasi Group bought 100% of the capital stock of EPN Electroprint GmbH, located in Neustadt in Thuringia region in Germany.

EPN Electroprint GmbH has been operating since 1988 and employs more than 70 employees. In 2018 the company recorded a turnover of about EUR 6 million. The German company is now part of the PCB Division of Finmasi Group, which already consists of two PCB manufacturing companies, Cistelaier S.p.A., with two manufacturing plants in Italy (Modena and Genoa) and Techci Rhône-Alpes S.A. with one plant in France (Saint-Genix-sur-Guiers). Moving forward the PCB Division of Finmasi Group will consist of three companies and a number of Sales & Service offices all around Europe and can boast a total turnover of more than EUR 50 million, more than 300 employees and 4 manufacturing plants.