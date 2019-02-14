© NCAB Group

NCAB expands to Malaysia

NCAB Group starts the first quarter of 2019 by establishing operations in Malaysia. The company has hired a Managing Director and will start up a new office in Penang, which is the hub for the electronics industry in the country and where most PCB purchasers are positioned.

"For a longer period of time we have looked at the possibilities of expanding in Malaysia. We see interesting growth throughout Southeast Asia, primarily in Malaysia where domestic demand is increasing and thus the need for high-mix low-volume. Many EMS companies are located here, both the larger global companies as well as local manufacturers. We see our new company in Malaysia as a base for continued expansion into nearby countries,” says NCAB Group's CFO, Anders Forsén, in a press release.. Eugene Ooi has been hired as Managing Director or the new operations, with him he brings an extensive background within the electronics industry. In order to achieve rapid growth and meet customer demand for service, technical expertise and high-quality performance, NCAB is seeking additional competent personnel. Andy Liu, Managing Director NCAB Group ChinaAndy Liu, Managing Director of NCAB Group in China, is responsible for the onboarding in Malaysia, says: "I look forward to expand in Malaysia; it is an interesting market with great potential and business opportunities for a company like NCAB”.