MCS Rentals acquires Electro Rent UK

MCS Rentals Ltd, the rental division of UK test and measurement company MCS Test Equipment Ltd, announces the acquisition of Electro Rent UK.

The acquisition of Electro Rent UK assets and rental business cements MCS’s already strong position in the UK T&M Rental marketplace. Electro Rent UK has been a recognised player in test & measurement rental solutions and services for many years. The company had a diversified portfolio of top-tier customers and served many industries such as Wireless, RF & Microwave and Telecoms. And MCS on its end has been providing test and measurement rental, sales and calibration services to its customers for over 19 years providing quality test solutions to the Wireless, RF & Microwave, Antenna Test, Telecoms and General Purpose markets. “The acquisition will allow MCS to build on its existing success by combining our own extensive inventory pool with that of Electro Rent UK enabling us to supply a broad range of equipment across multiple market sectors,” MCS Director, Bill Beck, says in a press release.