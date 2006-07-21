Tight supply of flip-chip substrates<br>will continue through end of 2006

In an article in Global SMT Packaging there are reports from TechSearch International that the supply of flip-chip substrates continously will be short at least through 2006.

Increased demand in 2005 resulted in longer delivery times and price increases for laminate flip chip build-up substrates. Despite many companies have increased their manufacturing capacity the situation is expected to remain much the same through the end of this year.



Approximately 25 weeks or longer are needed for completion of engineering evaluation and qualification of the manufacturing processes.



The situation will though improve in 2007 and 2008 when the companies are catching up with the capacity, according to Global SMT Packaging.