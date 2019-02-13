© Invotec

Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany

Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, serving medical device manufacturers across Europe.

Invotec started out in Dayton, Ohio and has been helping medical device manufacturers around the globe solve its assembly, test, and inspection challenges for more than two decades. After joining the HAHN Group in 2017, Invotec is now expanding its international presence with a new location in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. "Southern Germany is a long-standing hub for medical technology as well as automation across Europe," says Armin Doser, CEO of Invotec GmbH, in a press release. "With our experience in medical device manufacturing, we want to show our commitment to growing and serving this region as well as our existing international customers." Invotec's new facility is 730 square metres and will provide a range of solutions from semi-automated stations to full production lines. "In the US, we are known for helping medical device manufacturers determine the right level of automation to improve production while maintaining quality. This is the experience I am most looking forward to bringing our customers internationally," adds John Hanna, CEO of Invotec. Invotec GmbH focuses on applications in the medical device industry and provides customers complete equipment solutions from engineering and design to production, installation, and service.