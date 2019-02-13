© otnaydur dreamstime.com

OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of multifunctional satellite parts

OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding from the European Space Agency's General Studies Program to develop a methodology for designing multifunctional satellite parts.

The team uses new advanced manufacturing technologies and lightweight materials. OHB will be supported by its project partners OHB Czechspace s.r.o. from the Czech Republic and the RHEA Group from Belgium. The project team will specifically select multi-functional satellite components. All functions, requirements and interfaces to the system will be defined in a catalog of requirements. Prioritising the requirements will then facilitate the design process, a press release reads. The OHB team works in so-called ‘Concurrent Design’ sessions at OHB’s facilities in Bremen. Engineers from various disciplines such as design, structural analysis, system engineering and product safety will work closely together to design components that meet the complex requirements typical for space applications. As a result, a process is defined that includes the design, the end-to-end manufacturing process, and verification strategies. "The project will help us to implement advanced manufacturing technologies and new lightweight materials for the design of structural and payload components. At the same time, we will continue to expand our expertise in the use of interdisciplinary cooperation in a Concurrent Engineering environment for the design of satellite components," says the project manager Dr. Marco Mulser. The activity commenced in December 2018 and runs until the end of 2019.