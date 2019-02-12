© Piksel Dreamstime.com

Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering

Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a full-service industrial automation systems integrator and specialty machine builder located in North Vernon, Indiana.

Founded in 1974, Eckhart has seven operations’ facilities spread across five states: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota. Employing approximately 240 people, with estimated yearly revenues of USD 114 million, Eckhart designs, builds, and integrates turn-key systems, with solutions that include autonomous guided vehicles, collaborative robotics, 3D printing, automated conveyance and assembly systems, mechanical and electrical design services, and specialized ergonomic assembly line tools and equipment. Established in 1999, Gasper serves diverse end-markets throughout North America. The company designs, builds, and integrates highly automated assembly, conveyance, labeling, and sortation systems for industries that include aerospace, automotive, life science, packaging, and power generation & distribution. According to recently published data, the company employs 124 people and has yearly annual revenues of USD 36.5 million. Eckhart President and CEO Andy Storm commented, “As global markets continue to experience volatility and change, establishing a local presence close to customers will remain a high priority for Eckhart. Gasper Engineering will help us accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 in a key region of the United States where long-term growth opportunities in non-cyclical industries are significant.”