Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup

Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire eero.

“We are incredibly impressed with the eero team and how quickly they invented a WiFi solution that makes connected devices just work,” says Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services, in a press release. “We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we’re committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers.” “From the beginning, eero’s mission has been to make the technology in homes just work,” adds Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero. “We started with WiFi because it’s the foundation of the modern home. Every customer deserves reliable and secure WiFi in every room. By joining the Amazon family, we’re excited to learn from and work closely with a team that is defining the future of the home, accelerate our mission, and bring eero systems to more customers around the globe.” eero uses multiple access points that work together as a system to blanket a home in high-performing simple home WiFi. Customers can customise the system to meet the needs of their home—regardless of shape or size—eliminating dead zones. Completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.