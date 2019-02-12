© Universial Robots

Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India

India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) segment is expected to play a significant role in this growth.

In an endeavour of empowering the MSME segment for further growth, Universal Robots is aiming to penetrate the sector with new and affordable automation solutions with a collaboration with Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW), a Indian machine tool manufacturer, to leverage the productivity in the segment by integrating collaborative robots in manufacturing processes. “Universal Robots and BFW strategic partnership will bring collaborative robot technology on a modular flexible platform to MSME shop floors to enhance their manufacturing competitiveness significantly,” says Mr. Ravi Raghavan, CEO, BFW, in a press update. Mr. Praful Shende, CSMO, BFW adds: “Deployment of collaborative robot technology will help Indian organizations to realize the creative potential of their teams by engaging them in higher value creation activities. The BFW and Universal Robots alliance will act as a major catalyst for these initiatives.” “We’re pleased to be working closely with BFW as their CNC machines and Automation Services are well respected throughout India, along with a solid sales and support network of over 40 offices. It will surely help evangelize top disruptive technologies such as cobots among the “Job Shops” in India similar to what Universal Robots has succeeded to do in the rest of the world as the largest global cobot manufacturer,” says Pradeep David, General Manager, Universal Robots South Asia.