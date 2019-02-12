© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition

Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure products and industrial enclosures, has acquired R. F. Mote Ltd., a privately-owned Canadian provider of data center racks, cabinets and enclosures.

With the addition of R. F. Mote’s portfolio and installed base, CPI can further address its Canadian customer base by providing locally fabricated products. By adding Canadian manufacturing and assembly capabilities in the region, CPI will be better positioned to serve the market with shorter lead times. Additionally, CPI expects to realise increased opportunities for attachment of enclosure accessories such intelligent power monitoring and control, through its eConnect Power Distribution Units and Electronic Access Control solutions. “The acquisition is in line with CPI’s continual growth and global expansion strategy, and we are thrilled to be combining forces with a management team that has such a long and proven history of excellence in the Canadian market,” says CPI CEO, Michael Custer, in a press release. “We are very excited to bring our two great companies together and to have R. F. Mote become part of such a highly respected industry leader that is CPI,” says R.F. Mote President, Les Mote. Details of the deal were not disclosed, but effective immediately, R. F. Mote is a wholly owned subsidiary of CPI.