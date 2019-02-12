© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute

Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and Analytics (IORA), a research institute under the National University of Singapore (NUS) on a research collaboration intended to leverage AI and deep learning to further enhance its global manufacturing and operational efficiencies into the long-term.

This research collaboration is one component to the company's broader factory automation roadmap over the next three years. The goal of this factory automation investment is to further improve the productivity, efficiency and quality of Kulicke & Soffa’s products and manufacturing capabilities. This research collaboration will focus on applying deep machine learning to detect anomalies and to predict process outcomes that further optimize manufacturing processes and supplier management. K&S intends to drive productivity, extend quality and further enhance customer satisfaction with this ongoing factory automation roadmap. “We are delighted to collaborate with IORA. Smart data analytics are setting a new standard for production enhancements and logistics efficiency through multi-dimensional aspect modelling,” says Joyce Lim, Kulicke & Soffa’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Supply Chain, in a press release. “This collaboration with K&S enables NUS researchers to apply our expertise in operations research and analytics in a real-world setting. It also offers a valuable and unique opportunity to make an impact to the Industry 4.0 revolution," adds Professor Teo Chung Piaw, Executive Director, IORA.