Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO

It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara, would step down from his role as captain of Flex. Now the company announces that it has named Revathi Advaithi as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“This is a time of tremendous opportunity in manufacturing, as trends such as regionalization, artificial intelligence, 5G and advanced manufacturing all combine to improve the way we live and work,” says Ms. Advaithi, in a press release. “With locations in 30 countries and expertise in a dozen industry verticals, Flex has the necessary breadth and depth to help companies develop and launch innovative products at global scale and intelligently manage a shifting business landscape.” Prior to Flex, Ms. Advaithi was president and chief operating officer for the Electrical Sector business for power management company, Eaton. She also had corporate responsibility for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Ms. Advaithi began her career as a mechanical engineer in her native India, then moved to the US where she started her Eaton career on the factory floor as a plant supervisor in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Over the years, she expanded her engineering role to international markets, adding operational management and supply chain expertise. “The Board conducted an extensive and thorough search, considering both internal and external candidates,” adds Michael Capellas, chairman of the Board of Directors for Flex. “Revathi's depth and breadth of capabilities from engineering to manufacturing to advanced supply chain management coupled with her exceptional leadership and proven track record make her the ideal choice to lead Flex. We are confident that she will lead Flex to realize its full potential."