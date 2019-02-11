© GenCell Electronics Production | February 11, 2019
GenCell teams up with Flex to scale up production
GenCell Energy, an Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with global production company, Flex, and the launch of a new jointly-designed production line.
Following strong global demand for its fuel cell solutions, this collaboration aims to enable GenCell to scale its manufacturing capacity to support the company’s rapid growth strategy and mission to replace polluting diesel generators with affordable clean energy. Flex will provide GenCell the expanded production capacity to manufacture and deploy its backup and primary power fuel cell solutions at scale. Flex will start producing GenCell fuel cells at its manufacturing facility in Ofakim, Israel, with other production lines set to be opened across the globe in the future, a press release reads. “Our vision for many years has been to develop technology that generates clean, cost-effective and reliable power as a means to enable companies the world over to ‘Say No to Diesel’ and reduce their dependency on diesel generators. This launch represents a milestone for our business and takes us another step closer to achieving this goal. Following successful installations in 11 countries across a variety of industries such as utilities, factories and command & control centers around the globe, in order to now drive our growth forward to the next stage, we need to ramp up our production capacity fast and enjoy economy of scale; the new production line will let us realize these growth objectives and advance our mission.” says Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell. GenCell alkaline fuel cells are used for applications where continuous supply of electricity is vital, from telecoms to homeland security and niche automated industries, and most recently at an intensive care unit that is drawing further interest from hospitals worldwide. Powered by hydrogen and ammonia, the solutions generate clean energy ensuring the fuel source remains carbon-neutral, and feature the capacity to be monitored remotely using advanced IoT capabilities. "For many years, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and providing credible alternatives that are fit for purpose and can become mainstream, has been a huge global challenge. As a business, we proactively look for opportunities to support the development and large-scale production of clean energy solutions, and we’re therefore excited to accelerate the production of GenCell’s fuel cells via our manufacturing facility in Ofakim. GenCell’s proven technology and strong market demand, led by a mature and experienced management team, demonstrates a business with great potential – we are pleased to partner with them,” says Avichai Ramot, General Manager of Flex Ofakim, in the release.
