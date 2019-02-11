© Safran

Safran acquires Collins' ElectroMechanical Systems business

Safran has finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems business from Collins Aerospace. This business primarily consists of actuators and pilot controls for aircraft and was previously a part of Rockwell Collins.

These operations generated sales of USD 159 million in 2018, with 575 employees at four facilities in North America, mainly in Irvine, California in the United States and in Mexicali, Mexico, along the Mexico-U.S. border, a press release reads. Through this acquisition, Safran strengtens its market position and creates synergies in the electrical actuation and flight control segments making the company a major player in pilot controls while also strengthening its electrical actuation product line. This acquisition expands the electrical actuation and flight control business lines of Safran Electronic & Defense and Safran Aerosystems. In particular, the acquisition enables both Safran companies to increase critical mass in these sectors and to eventually enhance their competitiveness.