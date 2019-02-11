© Office of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has held the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Tempe, Arizona.

With this venture the company will bring 500 new jobs to the state, this also marks the completion of a nearly two year long relocation from Texas. Benchmark’s move to Arizona will expand the company’s engineering capability through a partnership with Arizona State University and also positions the company near its growing aerospace and defense customers. “Benchmark Electronics is leading the way on manufacturing and providing technology solutions for customers around the world,” said Governor Ducey at the grand opening. “With today’s grand opening, we’re proud that their Global Headquarters is no longer in Texas—but right here in Tempe—and they’re bringing 500 new jobs with them. We’re proud to have you right here in Arizona.”