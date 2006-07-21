Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering of Qimonda AG

Infineon Technologies AG and Qimonda AG today announced that Qimonda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon, has filed a registration statement with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of Qimonda. The price range for the offering is US$ 16 to 18 per ADR.



Credit Suisse, Citigroup and JPMorgan will act as joint book-running managers for the offering. Co-lead managers of the transaction are ABN Amro Rothschild, Deutsche Bank Securities and Hypovereinsbank.



63 million ADRs will be offered for sale. This represents an offer size of between US$ 1 and 1.1 billion. Of the 63 million ADRs, 21 million ADRs (approx. 33 percent of the offering) will be offered for sale by Infineon and 42 million ADRs will come from a capital increase (approx. 67 percent) by Qimonda. An over-allotment option of up to 9.45 million additional ADRs (15 percent of the ADRs being offered) will also be available from Infineon. Qimonda expects to receive proceeds of between US$ 672 million and US$ 756 million from the offering (before deducting underwriting fees and commissions and expenses of the offering to be paid by it), which it intends to use to finance investments in its manufacturing facilities and research and development.



Assuming completion of the offering and a full exercise of the over-allotment option, Qimonda's free float will be approximately 21 percent.



The Qimonda ADRs will be offered to institutional and retail investors in the USA and to institutional investors outside the USA. The ticker symbol for Qimonda on the New York Stock Exchange will be QI.