Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit

A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica resulted in improved quality and an increase in sales.

“We are very satisfied with the service Elmatica provides, giving us the time to focus on developing new display solutions, while they complete the necessary documentation and take care of all regulations and specifications”, says Aleksandara Demko, responsible for project coordination at Riverdi, in a press release.



Riverdi is an intelligent display manufacturer with all of their products being designed and manufactured in Europe; with the PCBs being delivered by Norweigian PCB broker Elmatica.



“We have worked with Riverdi for some years. For them, quality is key, which suits Elmatica perfectly. Being involved early in the product development process is always an advantage, it opens up a playground for both parties involved, where design, technologies, and needs can be tested and evaluated, providing the best solutions for the product”, says Country Manager Poland for Elmatica, Rafal Stankiewicz.



“At Riverdi, we prefer using a broker when purchasing PCB, having an experienced partner onboard, that has been in the industry for decades, all over the world, is for us great relief. We never even thought of changing the supplier or buying parts by ourselves. For every year passing, our relationship becomes stronger and the value of displays sold grows, which makes us both happy”, says Marta Markiewicz Sales Specialist at Riverdi.