© Riverdi PCB | February 08, 2019
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit
A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica resulted in improved quality and an increase in sales.
“We are very satisfied with the service Elmatica provides, giving us the time to focus on developing new display solutions, while they complete the necessary documentation and take care of all regulations and specifications”, says Aleksandara Demko, responsible for project coordination at Riverdi, in a press release.
Riverdi is an intelligent display manufacturer with all of their products being designed and manufactured in Europe; with the PCBs being delivered by Norweigian PCB broker Elmatica.
“We have worked with Riverdi for some years. For them, quality is key, which suits Elmatica perfectly. Being involved early in the product development process is always an advantage, it opens up a playground for both parties involved, where design, technologies, and needs can be tested and evaluated, providing the best solutions for the product”, says Country Manager Poland for Elmatica, Rafal Stankiewicz.
“At Riverdi, we prefer using a broker when purchasing PCB, having an experienced partner onboard, that has been in the industry for decades, all over the world, is for us great relief. We never even thought of changing the supplier or buying parts by ourselves. For every year passing, our relationship becomes stronger and the value of displays sold grows, which makes us both happy”, says Marta Markiewicz Sales Specialist at Riverdi.
Riverdi is an intelligent display manufacturer with all of their products being designed and manufactured in Europe; with the PCBs being delivered by Norweigian PCB broker Elmatica.
“We have worked with Riverdi for some years. For them, quality is key, which suits Elmatica perfectly. Being involved early in the product development process is always an advantage, it opens up a playground for both parties involved, where design, technologies, and needs can be tested and evaluated, providing the best solutions for the product”, says Country Manager Poland for Elmatica, Rafal Stankiewicz.
“At Riverdi, we prefer using a broker when purchasing PCB, having an experienced partner onboard, that has been in the industry for decades, all over the world, is for us great relief. We never even thought of changing the supplier or buying parts by ourselves. For every year passing, our relationship becomes stronger and the value of displays sold grows, which makes us both happy”, says Marta Markiewicz Sales Specialist at Riverdi.
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica...
Universal Electronics launches corporate restructuring Sensing and control technology company, Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), has mapped out an...
Benchmark's CEO to retire Benchmark Electronics announces that Paul J. Tufano, President and Chief Executive...
Syntronic expands in North America - opens facility in Silicon Valley Syntronic is expanding its presence in North America with the opening of a new R&D...
SMK Electronics and CAARESYS Partner to Develop Biometric Sensor... SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A. and CAARESYS have finalized a partnership to...
New Compass Electronics Solutions brand creates design-to-delivery option Compass Group Equity Partners (Compass Group) launched a new multi-company platform...
Analog Devices Inc. relocates, continues expansion in Raleigh Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) announced it will move its Raleigh, NC office to the city’s...
Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items A former Kimball Electronics employee has been arrested in Jasper, Indiana for allegedly...
Kimball Electronics' net sales up 10% year-over-year EMS provider Kimball Electronics reported second quarter fiscal year 2019 net sales of USD 284...
Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners Eclipse Ventures, a venture capital company focused on full-stack companies, has added...
Nanotronics selects Brooklyn Navy Yard for “factory of the future” Building 20 of Brooklyn’s historic Navy Yard has been named the site for Nanotronic’s flagship...
Global semi sales increase 13.7% to $468.8 billion in 2018 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), says that the global semiconductor industry posted sales of USD 468.8 billion in 2018, the industry's highest-ever annual total and an increase of 13.7% compared to the 2017 total.
Printed Circuits updates with new Zünd unit Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits has purchased and installed a...
EU Commission puts a stop to Siemens' acquisition of Alstom The European Commission has prohibited Siemens' proposed acquisition of Alstom...
Precious metals recycling must make up for decreasing production Growing economic and political uncertainties such as the trade conflict between China and the United States, the unresolved Brexit, the protests in France, slower economic growth worldwide, and volatile capital markets are leading to...
Mikron Group opens subsidiary in Lithuania Switzerland-based Mikron Group is opening a new subsidiary in the Kaunas area of Lithuania.
Kaidi LLC selects Michigan for new manufacturing, HQ site Beating out Mississippi as a potential site, Holland, Michigan has been chosen by Changzhou...
Groundbreaking for County College of Morris Advanced Manufacturing... With the goal of expanding and diversifying New Jersey’s economic base, including...
BAE Systems expands operations in New Hampshire Defense contractor BAE Systems has signed a lease on a roughly 200,000 square-foot...
Kärcher to break ground for new North America HQ Kärcher, will be officially breaking ground for the development of a new, 380'000 square-foot...
HORIBA acquires all shares of MANTA Instruments HORIBA Instruments announces that the company has acquired all shares of San Diego-based...
Eaton to acquire controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik Power management company Eaton has reached a definitive agreement to acquire an...
Most ReadLoad more news