Syntronic expands in North America - opens facility in Silicon Valley

Syntronic is expanding its presence in North America with the opening of a new R&D facility in Santa Clara, USA.

Santa Clara is well known for its density of multinational high-tech companies who have chosen to establish their headquarters there. The city also has a strategic location close to the world’s largest and most important high-tech cluster, Silicon Valley. The team in Santa Clara will focus on working closely with new and existing customers in the Bay Area and the rest of the US. "We are building up a team of project leaders, technical experts and business development to have a local presence and be able to offer design services through our existing global design centres in America, Asia and Europe. This area serves as a global center for new technology and innovation and the pulse is high” says Björn Östlund President of Syntronic Research and Development USA Inc., in a press release. Together with the fully equipped design centre in Ottawa, Canada, this is the second establishment in North America. Syntronic Ottawa opened at the end of 2014 and has rapidly grown to 250 employees.