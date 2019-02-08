© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 08, 2019
SMK Electronics and CAARESYS Partner to Develop Biometric Sensor Technology
SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A. and CAARESYS have finalized a partnership to develop automotive occupancy and biometric detection sensors for inclusion in next-generation passenger occupancy systems.
The sensors perform highly accurate occupancy sensing while remaining unaffected by vibrations in the driving environment. According to a statement released by SMK Electronics, two key features of the sensors are compatible with future safety standards. The first, a driver or passenger monitoring system, incorporates a contact-free biometric sensor to measure heart and respiration rates, and heart-rate variability. The second includes a seatbelt reminder and child-presence detection system that detects human respiration and heart rates.
The impending growth of the sensor market is directly connected to the continued rapid development of autonomous vehicles. SMK Corporation Executive VP Tetsuo Hara said in the same statement, “In the self-driving scenario, sensing occupancy is critical. But it will be equally important to know and monitor passenger status through the use of biometric sensor technologies.”
SMK Electronics Corporation is the U.S. division of SMK Corporation and designs, develops, and manufactures OEM remote controls and electronic components.
CAARESYS is an Israel-based start-up focusing on automotive micro-radar segments.
