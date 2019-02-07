© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

New Compass Electronics Solutions brand creates design-to-delivery option

Compass Group Equity Partners (Compass Group) launched a new multi-company platform brand, Compass Electronics Solutions (CES), to provide connected electronic device design, development, and manufacturing support to OEMs at any stage in the product lifecycle.

The brand’s creation folds in the specializations of four contract manufacturers: Logic PD (Eden Prairie, MN), Manufactured Assemblies Corporation (Dayton, OH, and Atlanta, GA), Protech Global Solutions (El Paso, TX), and Qualitronics (Richmond, Ind.). According to a company release, the CES brand will tap into a deep well of combined capabilities, including: design, engineering, custom electronics manufacturing, system-on-module production, cable harnesses and kiosks, including large-format cable harnesses and custom cable assemblies, testing, and supply chain/logistics services. The breadth of those capabilities will translate into design-to-delivery service to OEMs, with the goal of reducing risk and cost and speeding up the development process to shorten time-to-market. In a recent statement, CES President and COO Jeff Roberts said, “By combining these four established, well-respected electronics companies together under the CES brand, we can provide OEMs with an elite level of quality and service for every need they have throughout the full lifecycle of their electronic devices.”