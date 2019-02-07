© Pixabay Electronics Production | February 07, 2019
Analog Devices Inc. relocates, continues expansion in Raleigh
Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) announced it will move its Raleigh, NC office to the city’s growing downtown Warehouse District, The Dillon.
At 24,000 sq. ft., ADI’s new office will be significantly larger than its previous location and close to major highways and Union Station. In the past five years, the Raleigh office has doubled in size; this move will facilitate the continuing growth by accommodating more than 120 employees.
ADI’s Raleigh office serves as an ADI Center of Excellence focused on researching and developing the software-defined radio (SDR) systems that underpin modern wireless communication systems and infrastructures, including 5G networks. According to a recent media release, the relocation will further enable the company’s pursuit of the development of next-gen communication infrastructure.
ADI currently employs nearly 400 employees in North Carolina, with additional offices in Greensboro and Cary.
