German PCB market grew in April

Turnover per working day in the German PCB industry in April and the four first month of the year were greater than last it was in April last year.

However April had less workingdays som in total April showed 17 percent lower sales than the PCB industry showed in march, according to Channel-e.



The low number of working days also affected the receipt of orders, which were also lower than in March. In spite of this, the level for April 2005 was exceeded. According to Channel-e the associations ZVEI and VdL report that, accumulated, the orders received were 20% greater than in the previous year.