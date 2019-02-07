© Kimball Electronics Electronics Production | February 07, 2019
Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
A former Kimball Electronics employee has been arrested in Jasper, Indiana for allegedly stealing more than USD 100’000 worth of items from the EMS provider.
The Jasper Police Department was notified by Kimball Electronics on Friday (February 1, 2019) about an alleged internal theft by an employee, that is said to have taken place between July 2018 and December 2018. A 36-year old man was arrested and charged for the thefts, according to a report in the Dubois County Herald.
Following an investigation by the Jasper police, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department and the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office, all items were located and recovered. The items are currently being inventoried and are estimated to be valued at USD 100’000.
The man is facing a Level 5 felony count of theft which carries a sentencing range of a minimum of 1 year and a 6 years and up to USD 10’000 fine.
