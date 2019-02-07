© Eclipse Ventures General | February 07, 2019
Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners
Eclipse Ventures, a venture capital company focused on full-stack companies, has added two new general partners; former Flex CEO, Mike McNamara and Sanjay Jha who previously led GlobalFoundries and Motorola Mobility.
The technology executives join the firm as it closes its third fund, a USD 500 million early-stage fund focused on investing in full-stack companies and startups. Eclipse operates under the investment thesis that full-stack companies are key to disrupting legacy industries. These companies vertically integrate multiple layers of technologies such as hardware with software, data and AI. Because full-stack companies are designed to tackle significant and complex problems at a systemic level, they require clear guidance and actionable insight from proven leaders, the company states in a press release. “Mike and Sanjay have enjoyed very impressive careers running complex, vertically-integrated companies,” says Lior Susan, founding partner of Eclipse. “Mike is an unrivaled manufacturing and supply chain expert, whom I have known and worked with for many years. Sanjay is one of the most successful executives from the semiconductor and consumer telecom industries. We are excited to add their talents to our team as we continue to provide the operational discipline necessary to successfully build companies that will redefine industries.” “For the past decade, technological innovation has been relatively incremental, but an opportunity now exists for substantive transformation and disruption through full-stack models,” says Mike McNamara, Eclipse’s new general partner. “I believe that we can rebuild complex systems such as transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and construction using stacks of today’s technology to meet tomorrow’s needs.” Similarly, Sanjay Jha was most recently CEO of GlobalFoundries, and before joining the semiconductor company in 2014, he was Chairman and CEO of Motorola Mobility. He also served as the COO of Qualcomm and President QCT for nearly a decade. “Eclipse has differentiated itself through a bold approach to investing,” says Sanjay Jha. “Because of its laser focus and unwavering commitment to full-stack, I am confident that Eclipse’s portfolio companies will redefine the industries that impact our lives. This is a mission I can throw all of my energy behind, and I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and get started.”
