General | February 06, 2019
Neosem Technology forms new automation division
Neosem Technology has acquired the Data Storage automation team from Verselus LLC to form a new division.
Verselus was started in 2014 by a group of people who have worked together to deliver automation solutions to multiple industries. Part of this group is a team of engineers that have been responsible for providing solutions to the Data Storage industry for the better part of 30 years. Their skills and innovative engineering will be used to design and deliver elegant, robust, efficient, and cost-effective automation solutions to meet challenging manufacturing requirements.
“This team is very experienced and further extends Neosem’s collaboration model to now provide turnkey automated test solutions to our customers,” says DH Yeom, Chief Executive Officer for Neosem Inc., in a press release “Combining our SSD Test Products with automation enables further growth of our business, and will contribute to increasing our market share in this key market segment.”
“We are very excited about joining the Neosem family,” adds Chris Martin, SVP and GM Automation Division. “Our goal is to enhance the Neosem product offering and respond to industry growth with automation solutions that best fit our customers' needs.”
