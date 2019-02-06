© Mikron

Mikron Group opens subsidiary in Lithuania

Switzerland-based Mikron Group is opening a new subsidiary in the Kaunas area of Lithuania.

As part of the Mikron Automation business segment, this new subsidiary will initially produce modules for automation solutions, mainly for customers in the automotive industry, thus support the segment’s growth strategy. With the new site, Mikron aims to benefit from cost advantages and a wide pool of talent. The company is planning to create up to 50 jobs in Lithuania in the medium term, the company announces in an update.