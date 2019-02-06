© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 06, 2019
Kaidi LLC selects Michigan for new manufacturing, HQ site
Beating out Mississippi as a potential site, Holland, Michigan has been chosen by Changzhou Kaidi Inc. subsidiary Kaidi Inc. as the home for its USD 2 million investment in a new facility that will house a manufacturing center and North American headquarters.
Supplemented with a performance-based USD 450,000 business development grant by the state, the project is expected to create 95 jobs. The choice of Michigan over Mississippi, where Kaidi Inc. already has a warehouse, was not surprising to some.
In a statement, Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) CEO Jeff Mason said, “When international companies choose Michigan over other states for their expansions, that is a statement about our state’s business attractiveness, talented workforce, and manufacturing leadership.”
Kaidi Inc. is a vertically integrated supplier of electromechanical actuators for the medical, cinema seating, home/office and automotive industries, according to the MEDC. The new design and manufacturing site will service North America.
