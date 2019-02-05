© abb

Groundbreaking for County College of Morris Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Center

With the goal of expanding and diversifying New Jersey’s economic base, including attracting manufacturing to the region, County College of Morris (CCM) broke ground on the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center. The 30,000+ square-foot facility is expected to open in spring 2020.

According to published reports, the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center will be focused on preparing the next generation of workforce with the latest technology and equipment, and the facilities will be available for corporate demos, meetings, training activities, and other events. To serve those functions, the facility will house two electronics labs, two prototyping labs, two computer labs, a 3D printing room, an analysis lab, an automation and controls/robotics/emerging technologies lab, a measuring and materials testing lab, a welding lab, maker space, conference rooms, classrooms and offices.



Assemblyman Anthony Bucco (R-25), present at the groundbreaking, said, “Together, we will continue to develop new and innovative technology and manufacturing systems that will help stimulate and grow our economy and pave the way for our future generations."



The most recent data available from National Association of Manufacturers (NAM.org) shows that in 2017, advanced manufacturing in New Jersey accounted for 8.3% of of the total output in the state, up from 6.8% in 2016.