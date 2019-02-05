© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 05, 2019
BAE Systems expands operations in New Hampshire
Defense contractor BAE Systems has signed a lease on a roughly 200,000 square-foot facility in Manchester.
The new site will eventually see approximately 800 employees whose focus will be to support the company’s electronic warfare programs, part of its Electronics Systems sector.
This strategic move supplements BAE’s already robust investments in the state, including a facility in Hudson and sector headquarters in Nashau. In 2018, the sector hired nearly 2,000 people, providing more than USD 450 million in salaries and benefits to approximately 3,100 employees in 16 states. Also in 2018, it awarded USD 161 million in subcontracts to more than 740 suppliers in 46 states.
Electronic Systems sector VP and Deputy GM Ray Brousseau said in a recent media release, “Our investment in the new Manchester campus will enable us to tap into the talented local workforce to expand our capacity and improve our ability to deliver high-quality products to the warfighter.”
The recent investments add to the nearly USD 100 million the company has spent in the last several years expanding manufacturing capacity within its top programs, with an emphasis on its electronic warfare business. According to the recent media release, the combined expansion efforts will “enable the company to enhance manufacturing efficiency, improve overall cycle time, and build additional capabilities for future growth.”
BAE’s Electronic Systems sector’s other recent expansion efforts in North America include the call for a USD 45.5 million facility in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as plants in South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.
