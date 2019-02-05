© Karcher

Kärcher to break ground for new North America HQ

Kärcher, will be officially breaking ground for the development of a new, 380'000 square-foot facility to house its Region North America Headquarter in Aurora, Colorado, on February 7.

This next step for Kärcher aims to improve the United States operations' footprint to ensure competitiveness and sustainable growth. Kärcher manufactures commercial, industrial and consumer cleaning technology solutions and the US is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group, based out of Germany. Kärcher have partnered with the Aurora Economic Development Council to secure a suitable site on 23 acres in Porteos located in Aurora, Colorado. Upon completion the facility will include manufacturing, warehousing and office space, with a three-story office and training area totaling 90'000 square feet and 290'000 square feet of manufacturing, assembly and distribution space. In total, the North American headquarter will house about 350 jobs in the City of Aurora and is a USD 50 million investment for the company. "Optimizing our advanced manufacturing technologies places us in a strong position to meet the needs of our customers. Kärcher has a clear growth strategy and this facility will ensure we are positioned to grow, both domestically and globally, with future innovations," says Javier Gonzalez, CEO Region North America, in a press release. The new facility in Aurora is Kärcher-owned and is designed to operate more effectively and efficiently with regards to production, distribution, quality and purchasing. The new facility will be equipped with a digital warehouse management system designed to optimize intralogistic processes. Topping off the investment is a new manufacturing execution system, advanced assembly concepts, new production lines and testing equipment.