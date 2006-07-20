Memory prices soon to stabilize

The DRAM market will sonn stabilize in terms of pricing, according to iSuppli.

The price decline in memory chips is about to end, according to iSuppli analyst Nam Hyung Kim.



“DRAM market fundamentals now are very sound, with supply and demand in a state of balance,” he says. “Market conditions will improve again in August after Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) reduce pricing for their personal computer microprocessors in late July,” Kim adds.