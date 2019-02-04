© Kyocera

Kyocera to acquire 100% of H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH

Kyocera's Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH has concluded an agreement with H.C. Starck GmbH to acquire 100% of the shares of its subsidiary H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, a European advanced ceramics manufacturing and sales company based in Selb, Germany.

H.C. Starck Ceramics will join the Kyocera Group and begin operations in spring 2019, subject to regulatory approval. In recent years, while Kyocera has been making investments to increase production capacity of fine ceramic components in Japan and the U.S., the company currently does not have facilities to manufacture fine ceramic components in Europe. By using manufacturing assets gained in the H.C. Starck Ceramics acquisition, Kyocera will now be able to respond quicker to clients in Europe, satisfying growing market demand for fine ceramic components used in industrial machinery. H.C. Starck Ceramics was founded in 1985 as “Hutschenreuther Technische Keramik” and became part of the H.C. Starck Group in 2001. H.C. Starck Ceramics possesses reaction bonded silicon carbide (RBSiC) processing technology – a new technology for Kyocera – which enables production of high rigidity, large complex shaped materials. The newly acquired company also brings highly efficient production equipment using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Through the acquisition of H.C. Starck Ceramics, which brings with it fine ceramic manufacturing assets in Europe, production lineup, and technologies, Kyocera aims to further expand its fine ceramic business globally.